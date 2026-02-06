Mercedes Ditches Turbo 4 Cylinder On AMG C63 Model

The boisterous V8 engine had been one of the most appealing features of the Mercedes-AMG C63, stretching back two generations before the folks at AMG decided to ditch it for a four-cylinder paired with a plug-in hybrid system in the current C63. Fans weren’t thrilled, and while official sales figures haven’t surfaced, reports of cars languishing on dealer lots – plus AMG boss Michael Schiebe admitting the brand lost customers – point to underwhelming sales.
 
Thankfully, Schiebe and his crew in Affalterbach have seen the light, as they’re developing a bigger engine for AMG's take on the C-Class. But before you pop the champagne, we must warn you that the new engine won’t be a V8.


