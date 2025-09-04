The 206-series Mercedes C-Class may lose two AMGs in exchange for a six-cylinder model. Dubbed C 53 4MATIC+, the purported newcomer will reportedly pack the M256 turbo inline-six lump and 48-volt assistance.

As you might have guessed by now, there is a slight problem with upsizing from a true AMG powertrain to an AMG-enhanced internal combustion engine. Another point of contention is maximum output. In the CLE 53 4MATIC+, the 48-volt sixer in question makes 443 horsepower and up to 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters; in overboost mode for 10 seconds at a time).

While that may be marginally better than the 416 horses and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of the four-pot C 43, which also features 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive by default, it's a far cry from the peak figures of the C poor-selling 63 S E PERFORMANCE. According to the German automaker, the most powerful C 63 to date generates a massive 671 hp and 752 lb-ft (1,020 Nm).