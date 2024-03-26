Mercedes Unleashes The 600HP 2025 AMG G63

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the facelifted 2025 G550 and G63 with several improvements, new technology, and additional personalization options through the Manufaktur service. The big news is that America's entry-level G-Class derivative arrives with a new inline-six engine instead of the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. Mercifully, the G63 soldiers on with Affalterbach's beloved eight-cylinder.

While it looks the same, Mercedes has gone to great lengths to streamline the bodywork, resulting in a more efficient and refined SUV. As with every update to the Gelandewagen, none of this has affected the off-road ability of the G-Class.