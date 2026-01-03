Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing Sweeps First Three 2026 NASCAR Events in Unprecedented Feat

Tyler Reddick and Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing team have kicked off the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season with an unprecedented streak, winning the first three races—a feat never before accomplished by any driver in the modern era.



It started with the iconic Daytona 500, where Reddick, behind the wheel of the No. 45 Toyota, delivered a thrilling last-lap pass to claim victory in NASCAR's biggest race. Michael Jordan, the basketball legend and co-owner of 23XI Racing (alongside Denny Hamlin), was on hand to celebrate in victory lane, marking an emotional high after the team's off-season challenges, including a resolved lawsuit with NASCAR.



The momentum carried to Atlanta's EchoPark Speedway (Autotrader 400), where Reddick overcame adversity—including falling laps down for repairs—to surge back and win in double overtime. This made him the first driver since Matt Kenseth in 2009 to take the season's opening two races.



The historic trifecta came at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, in the DuraMAX Texas Grand Prix. Starting from the pole, Reddick led a race-high 58 laps on the demanding road course, holding off a strong challenge from Shane van Gisbergen to secure the win. This victory made Reddick the first Cup Series driver ever to sweep the first three events of a season, surpassing legends like Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and Jimmie Johnson who never achieved it.



For 23XI Racing, the sweep also echoed history: the team became the first to win the opening three races since Petty Enterprises in 1963.



Reddick's dominance across vastly different tracks—superspeedway, intermediate oval, and road course—highlights his versatility and the team's preparation. With Jordan courtside for all three triumphs, the partnership between hoops royalty and racing excellence is paying dividends.



As the season progresses, this scorching start positions Reddick as a championship favorite, proving that in NASCAR, records are made to be broken—and sometimes, entirely rewritten.



