Mini Has Two New Concepts In The Works For The Munich Motor Show

The Munich Motor Show kicks off next month and the BMW Group is looking to make a splash with an assortment of debuts. Besides the highly publicized BMW iX3, MINI will unveil two new concepts.

The British brand isn’t saying much at this point, but confirmed “two eye-catching JCW show cars will celebrate their world premieres in Munich as part of a suitably gripping presentation.” The company went on to suggest the concepts will be aggressive as they’ll “provide visual evidence of motor sport as a defining element of MINI DNA.”