Montreal Sex Workers Go On Strike During Formula 1 Week Demanding Full Employment Rights

Exotic dancers in Montreal are planning to go on strike this weekend during the Canadian Grand Prix to receive full employment rights.



F1 heads to Canada this weekend for the 2026 season’s fifth round, following an intense race weekend in Miami, where Mercedes continued to showcase its dominance through Kimi Antonelli’s race victory.

However, the McLaren F1 team displayed signs of an impressive resurgence, given Lando Norris’s P2 finish, followed by his teammate Oscar Piastri securing third place.