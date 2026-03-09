Mustang Dark Horse SC To Come In At Just Under $104,000

Mustang shoppers already have several excellent trims to choose from—from the base EcoBoost model and powerful GT to the extreme GTD. Now the Dark Horse SC joins the lineup, featuring aggressive bodywork and a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 producing 815 horsepower. Getting behind the wheel of one, though, won't be cheap.

Ford sent an email to Motor1 confirming pricing details for the Dark Horse SC. The base model starts at $103,490 before gas guzzler and destination fees come into play. Even the base model, though, nets you a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 making well over 700 hp.