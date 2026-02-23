NASCAR Begins Using Autonomous Trucks To Move Equipment

If you happen to be a regular traveler on Interstate 70 (I-70), then you are probably used to seeing autonomous trucks doing the rounds between Columbus, Ohio, and Indianapolis, Indiana. That’s because that section of the road is part of the so-called Truck Automation Corridor (TAC) effort that involves, among others, defense contractor Kratos.

Usually in the business of making unmanned aerial systems (UAS), satellite communications systems, and all sorts of weapons, Kratos has been for a while researching an unlikely way of making autonomous trucks useful: platooning.