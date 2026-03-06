NEVER MIND! What Did Rivian Just Do On Their Website That Has The Internet Saying WOMP, WOMP?

Rivian’s R2 compact electric SUV has been one of the most anticipated vehicles in the EV space, hyped as a more accessible adventure rig that could bring Rivian’s rugged design, off-road prowess, and tech-forward features to a broader audience. With deliveries targeted for the first half of 2026 and a full reveal set for March 12 at SXSW, the model promised to challenge competitors like the Tesla Model Y by combining capability, range potential over 300 miles in top trims, and innovative touches like bidirectional charging—all while aiming to democratize the brand beyond its premium R1 lineup.



But the internet is now buzzing with a collective “womp womp” after Rivian quietly scrubbed the “Starting at $45,000” banner from the R2 page on its website. The removal has sparked disappointment and memes across forums, X, and Reddit, with many fans interpreting it as a sign the promised entry-level price is slipping away or being de-emphasized. Enthusiasts who reserved early, drawn by the original $45k figure unveiled in 2024, feel let down, viewing the change as a bait-and-switch vibe that dampens excitement just weeks before full details drop.



The move isn’t necessarily a price hike—Rivian has consistently said the base R2 will eventually hit $45,000, likely in a rear-wheel-drive, smaller-battery configuration arriving later. Instead, the initial Launch Edition will focus on higher-spec dual-motor AWD models, probably starting around $55,000 or more, to ensure stronger margins during ramp-up. This phased approach is common in the industry: debut premium trims for early revenue and buzz, then introduce affordable versions once production scales.



Still, the timing stings amid lost federal tax credits, persistent inflation on batteries and materials, and a softer EV market. Online reactions highlight frustration that the “affordable Rivian” dream feels delayed, with some calling it a classic case of hype meeting harsh realities. If the March 12 event delivers strong value across trims and confirms a clear path to $45k, the backlash could fade fast. Otherwise, the “womp womp” chorus might grow louder, testing whether Rivian can turn aspirational promise into mass-market reality.







