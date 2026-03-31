NEW YORK AUTO SHOW 2026: 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLS Revealed With AI Features

Mercedes-Benz has shown off the revised 2027 GLS, and it has substantial improvements in its technology, how comfortable it is, and the engines available. This full-size luxury SUV – often called the “S-Class of SUVs” – gains new engines which are partially electric, an operating system driven by AI, and a completely redesigned interior with a big focus on comfort for everyone in all three rows. Most noticeably, Mercedes-Benz’s brand new MB.OS system has been added. This functions as a sort of central, incredibly powerful computer that pulls together and manages almost all of the car’s functions. It employs artificial intelligence, and can be updated with improvements wirelessly, so your GLS will get better with time. The GLS now includes MBUX Superscreen as standard; this stretches across the dashboard and has three screens under a single sheet of glass, and even a screen for the front passenger to enjoy streaming and entertainment.



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