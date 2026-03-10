NHTSA Opens Investigation On Over 137,000 Acuras For AWD Failures

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has officially opened a defect petition investigation into over 137,000 Acura vehicles following alarming reports of sudden all-wheel-drive failures. The Office of Defects Investigation formally launched the probe on March 6, 2026, targeting specific late-model luxury vehicles manufactured by American Honda Motor Co.
 
According to the official ODI resume, the estimated population of affected vehicles sits at a substantial 137,329 cars. The investigation strictly covers two of the brand’s most popular nameplates: the 2021 through 2023 model year Acura TLX sedans, as well as the larger 2022 through 2023 model year Acura MDX SUVs.
 


