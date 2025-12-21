NIGHTWATCH! 2027 Kia Telluride X-Pro SPIED Gettin' LIT On Late Night Run!

Just weeks after its official unveiling at the 2025 Los Angeles Auto Show, the highly anticipated second-generation 2027 Kia Telluride is already hitting the roads for real-world validation. Spy photographers from KindelAuto captured the rugged X-Pro variant prowling the streets of California at night, offering an early glimpse of Kia's flagship three-row SUV in production form.



The all-new Telluride builds on its predecessor's award-winning formula with bolder, boxier styling inspired by the Rocky Mountains, a stretched wheelbase for enhanced interior space, and groundbreaking powertrain options—including a first-ever turbo-hybrid delivering up to 329 horsepower. The X-Pro trim amps up off-road capability with higher ground clearance, all-terrain tires, and advanced traction modes, positioning it as the most adventure-ready Telluride yet.



These nocturnal test runs signal that Kia is fine-tuning dynamics ahead of the model's U.S. arrival in early 2026. Enthusiasts are buzzing: the redesigned Telluride promises more refinement, technology, and versatility than ever.













