NO, What A FEELING! Toyota March 2023 Sales Fall Off A Cliff.

Toyota Motor North America (NYSE:TM) reported sales declined 9.1% Y/Y to 176,456 vehicles for the month of March.

Sales of electrified vehicles for the month represented 27.5% of total sales volume.

For Q1, TMNA reported sales of 469,558 vehicles, down 8.8% Y/Y.

Sales of electrified vehicles for the first quarter totaled 118,836, representing 25.3% of total sales volume.

Toyota division sales for the month slumped 12% Y/Y to 150,099 vehicles and for the quarter -10.9% Y/Y to 401,306 vehicles.

Lexus division sales of up 12.1% Y/Y to 26,357 vehicles for the month and for Q1 sales grew 6% Y/Y to 68,252 vehicles.

