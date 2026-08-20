New AAA Report Finds Almost 80 Percent Of Drivers Are Speeding Regularly

Agent009 submitted on 8/20/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:01:39 AM

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The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety has released a 196 page report that examines attitudes towards speeding. It’s not exactly a page turner, but it says “speeding is widely perceived as socially normative behavior among drivers.”
 
While there’s a lot to unpack, the study found that most people didn’t consider going a little over the speed limit to be speeding. In fact, in most cases – on residential roads, arterials, and rural highways – they didn’t consider it speeding until drivers were going an average of 10 mph over the speed limit. On urban highways with a speed limit of 70 mph, it wasn’t considered speeding until drivers hit 78 mph.


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New AAA Report Finds Almost 80 Percent Of Drivers Are Speeding Regularly

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Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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