New AAA Report Finds Almost 80 Percent Of Drivers Are Speeding Regularly

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety has released a 196 page report that examines attitudes towards speeding. It’s not exactly a page turner, but it says “speeding is widely perceived as socially normative behavior among drivers.”

While there’s a lot to unpack, the study found that most people didn’t consider going a little over the speed limit to be speeding. In fact, in most cases – on residential roads, arterials, and rural highways – they didn’t consider it speeding until drivers were going an average of 10 mph over the speed limit. On urban highways with a speed limit of 70 mph, it wasn’t considered speeding until drivers hit 78 mph.