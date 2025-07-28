New BMW X5 Plans To Dominate The Segment With Technology

The BMW X5 laid a lot of the groundwork for the modern SUV when it launched in 1999 and even now, more than 25 years later, we think it remains one of the strongest models in the brand’s line-up. With the next-generation Neue Klasse models – including the iX3 and 3 Series saloon – set to be revealed very soon, the larger X5 is waiting in the wings. Set to be offered with a choice of internal combustion, plug-in hybrid, electric and maybe even hydrogen powertrains, buyers of the new model won’t be denied the luxury of choice. The brand’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system will feature prominently across the range, possibly as standard given the car’s positioning and potential rivals.



