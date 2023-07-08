New Baby Defender Land Rover 4x4 To Debut In 2027

Land Rover's long-mooted and highly anticipated ‘baby Defender’ programme, which will take the 4x4 brand boldly into a new segment, will arrive as the Halewood firm's mysterious fourth model line.

The rugged, compact 4x4 is rumoured to have been on the cards for several years but has never officially appeared on JLR’s product roadmap presentations.

However, it is now finally expected inbound as a sibling model to the next-generation Range Rover Evoque, Velar and Land Rover Discovery Sport, and it will share with them the company’s new EMA electric vehicle platform.