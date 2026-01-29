New Bentley Continental GT S Moves To More Powerful Hybrid Power

Bentley continues to flesh out the Continental’s lineup nearly two years after launching the fourth generation. The GT S is the newest member of the portfolio, slotting above the base version while remaining below the Speed and the hardcore Supersports. The latter remains the only non-electrified flavor and the sole member of the family with a rear-wheel-drive layout. The GT S follows a familiar formula by combining a hybrid V8 setup with all-wheel drive. Compared to the previous-generation model, power is up substantially thanks to electrification. Output rises by 128 hp and 118 lb-ft (160 Nm) to a staggering 670 hp and 686 lb-ft (930 Nm). Although the W12 is dearly missed, Bentley claims the new setup outperforms the retired twelve-cylinder powerhouse that bowed out with the gorgeous Batur.



