New Bentley Continental GT S Moves To More Powerful Hybrid Power

Agent009 submitted on 1/29/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:58:44 AM

Views : 204 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Bentley continues to flesh out the Continental’s lineup nearly two years after launching the fourth generation. The GT S is the newest member of the portfolio, slotting above the base version while remaining below the Speed and the hardcore Supersports. The latter remains the only non-electrified flavor and the sole member of the family with a rear-wheel-drive layout.
 
The GT S follows a familiar formula by combining a hybrid V8 setup with all-wheel drive. Compared to the previous-generation model, power is up substantially thanks to electrification. Output rises by 128 hp and 118 lb-ft (160 Nm) to a staggering 670 hp and 686 lb-ft (930 Nm). Although the W12 is dearly missed, Bentley claims the new setup outperforms the retired twelve-cylinder powerhouse that bowed out with the gorgeous Batur.


Read Article


New Bentley Continental GT S Moves To More Powerful Hybrid Power

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)