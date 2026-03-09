New Mercedes-Benz GLA To Come With Cutting Edge Tech And Multiple Powertrains

Mercedes is in for a busy 2026, but few of its new-model launches will be more important than the next Mercedes GLA. Due later this year in both hybrid and electric forms, the Mk3 car should bring substantial improvements in efficiency and technology compared with the previous generation, highlighted by a potential 400-mile range on the long-range EV model. The next GLA will follow a similar template to the first two generations, despite having a slightly different relationship to other models in the brand’s line-up. That’s because the SUV will adopt the firm’s new MMA architecture, which is in contrast to the A-Class that will continue in its existing form for the foreseeable future. This, in effect, makes the new GLA the entry point for Mercedes’ latest-generation models – possibly undercutting the £45k CLA.



Read Article