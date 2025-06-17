New Report Shows How Embarrassingly Bad Self Driving Cars Actually Are

Bloomberg has just released an embarrassingly bad report about the self-driving space, in which it claimed Tesla has an advantage over Waymo by misrepresenting data.

There are currently many eyes on Tesla’s imminent launch of its “robotaxi” service in Austin, Texas.

We have just published a new report today to highlight how the launch is a game of smoke and mirrors, meant to reframe the optics of Tesla’s self-driving effort following years of broken promises.