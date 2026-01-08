New Saudi SUV Makes The Cybertruck Look Kind Of Normal

Are you still not used to Tesla Cybertruck’s design, even if this model has been in the market for a few years? In that case, you probably won’t get used to the styling of this SUV either, which has got to be one of the craziest things that we will see all year. The model in question has yet to be officially christened and is being developed by Ceer. The company is based in Saudi Arabia and was launched in 2022, with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman using money from the Public Investment Fund. Ceer Motors’ website reveals that they “manufacture and sell” different “vehicles for consumers in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region (Middle East and North Africa), including sedans and SUVs.”



Read Article