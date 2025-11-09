New Study Reveals What Brands Attracts The Nerdiest Drivers

It's hard not to make assumptions about other drivers on the road based on what they drive. We can't help it. We know it doesn't always make sense. For instance, we see a BMW, and we think "look at this rich jerk, thinks he owns the road!" But hold on a sec, BMWs are among the fastest-depreciating cars on the market, so there's a good chance that the driver is a bargain-hunter driving a used model. And besides, it's not like everyone pulling in six figures drives like an entitled maniac. On the other hand, sometimes perception is reality. What really defines cool, after all, except for what people think is cool? If people think a Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan is cool, then it's cool, end of story. A recent study commissioned by MoneySuperMarket digs into all this and more, and you can go ahead and say, "Hey, these are unfair stereotypes!" But, it's worth knowing how people perceive you out on the highway. Here's what they turned up.



