New Trade Deal May Trim Canadian Auto Tariffs

Agent009 submitted on 8/20/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:58:53 AM

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A new trade deal being finalized between the United States and Canada may see tariffs on vehicles built in Canada cut from 25 percent to 15 percent, a change which will no doubt have a big impact on the country’s auto sector.
 
This week, US President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, plus their negotiators, have been ironing out the details of an important new trade deal. The US leader had threatened to impose blanket 50 percent tariffs on Canadian goods on Wednesday, but has pushed this back to Saturday in the hope that the trade deal can be finalized before then.


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New Trade Deal May Trim Canadian Auto Tariffs

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