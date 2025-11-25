New York Bill Hits The State Assembly To Ban In Car Subscriptions For Options Installed On Vehicles

Subscription services have infiltrated today's cars. And it's annoying. Features and amenities once included with a new vehicle now require a monthly fee to access. Thankfully, a new bill in New York is attempting to curb this practice—but it might not have the intended effect. 

 
New York Assembly Bill A1095 would prohibit automakers from offering a subscription service for any motor vehicle feature that:  
 
"...utilizes components and hardware already installed on the motor vehicle at the time of purchase or lease by the consumer; and would function after activation without ongoing cost to or support by the dealer, manufacturer, or any third-party service provider."  


