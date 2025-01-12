New York Revises Drivers License Points System - Thousands Face Suspension And Insurance Hikes

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is overhauling the point system it uses to penalize drivers and the changes could impact you significantly. The new system has already been approved by the state legislature and will likely start being enforced in early 2026.

“Every single conviction will stay in your life longer now and that’s going to have an impact in a variety of ways,” says Aaron Pam, a senior associate at Tully Rinckey.

Right now, if you rack up 11 points within 18 months, you face the potential of having your driver’s license suspended. Under the new system, suspension is possible with 10 points in 24 months.