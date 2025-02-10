Next Gen Audi RS6 Will Be A Hybrid

A new generation of the Audi A6 is finally here, and that means we're patiently waiting for the high-performance RS6 Avant to arrive. Audi is already developing the car, with recent spy photos and videos showing the superwagon in public—even though it's still covered in camouflage.

Despite the familiar shape, the next-generation RS6 will signal a big shift for the model as the car adopts electrification and becomes a plug-in hybrid. Specific details remain elusive, but there are hints of what's to come—no amount of camouflage or secrecy can hide the sound of the exhaust on public streets.