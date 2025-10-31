Nissan Confirms Reborn Skyline Will Be a Sport Sedan Positioned Between The Z And GT-R

After years of rumors and speculation, Nissan is officially bringing back the Skyline. Earlier this year, reports suggested the iconic nameplate would return—even though it never truly disappeared in Japan—as a rear-wheel-drive performance sedan, possibly with a manual transmission. Now, new details reveal exactly where the upcoming Skyline will fit within Nissan’s lineup.

According to Auto Express, the Japanese automaker is preparing the next-generation sports sedan for a 2027 debut. The new model will feature rear-wheel drive, a manual gearbox, and design cues inspired by the classic Skylines of the 1960s and 1970s.