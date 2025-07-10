Nissan In Talks With Ford And Stellantis To Share EV And Hybrid Technology

Nissan is reportedly engaging with Ford and Stellantis to potentially partner on electric vehicle initiatives. The discussions focus on utilizing Ford and Stellantis' resources to produce an electrified version of Nissan's Rogue crossover. This vehicle would incorporate Nissan's e-Power hybrid system, which combines an electric motor with a gasoline engine for battery recharging. Although no formal agreements have been made, Nissan's willingness to collaborate could signal a strategic shift aimed at reducing costs and swiftly bringing new electric models to market.

Nissan Motor Co Ltd, a key player in the Consumer Cyclical sector, is engaged in the manufacturing, sale, and related business of automotive products, industrial machinery, and marine equipment. As part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, Nissan sold 3.3 million vehicles last fiscal year, contributing to the alliance's total sales volume of 6.5 million vehicles, making it the fourth-largest vehicle seller globally.