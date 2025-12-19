Nissan Prepares To Bring A Manual Transmission Z Car To The US

When Nissan launched the new Z for 2023, it did so without the high-performance Nismo variant. The automaker rectified that a year later, but it made another misstep: that car only came with a nine-speed automatic. Now, more than three years after its launch, the Z will have a proper lineup with a manual Z Nismo.
 
The Z Nismo MT will debut early next month at the Tokyo Auto Salon, and Nissan shared a couple of photos of the car ahead of time. It’s the right-hand-drive version, but the ball-shaped grip and the six-speed shift pattern are clearly visible.  
 


