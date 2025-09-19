Nissan Pulls Ariya SUV From US Lineup After Poor Crash Test Results

Nissan is pressing pause on U.S. sales of its Ariya electric crossover for the 2026 model year, signaling a retreat, albeit temporary, from a model that never quite lived up to its promise in the highly competitive American EV market.

While this isn't a full discontinuation of the Ariya on a global scale, it is a significant move that highlights the many challenges automakers face in navigating shifting consumer preferences, regulatory pressures, and production shortcomings.



The official reasoning behind the decision includes several compounding factors. The Ariya has been underperforming in the U.S., with sales slipping even as the broader EV market continues to grow, albeit more slowly than in past years.