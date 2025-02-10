North Carolina Tells Home Owners - "If You Are Dumb Enough To Move Near A Race Track - You Deal With The Noise"

Agent009 submitted on 10/2/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:31:46 AM

Views : 626 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The state of North Carolina has ratified House Bill 926 into law, which includes a provision to “protect the right to race.” The idea is, basically, you can’t move next to a race track and complain about the noise to get it shut down.

 
Specifically, Article 10 of the NC state legislature’s House Bill 926 is about “Racing Facility and Racetrack Nuisance Immunity.” After defining what a race track is and specifying that this rule applies to “within a three-mile radius of the perimeter of the property or contiguous group of properties where a racing facility is located,” it states the following:


Read Article


North Carolina Tells Home Owners -

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)