North Texas City Chooses The Tesla Model 3 As It's Go To Patrol Car

The 2026 Tesla Model Y Juniper has just joined the Murphy Police Department as a patrol vehicle and it looks good in police uniform. The car, wearing the UP.FIT kit and the police livery, was unveiled during a public ceremony in front of city leaders, officers, and community members.

The North Texas city authorities estimate projected annual savings between $4,100 and $12,000 per vehicle compared to gas-powered patrol cars, now that the electric crossover has joined the police force.

The projection is calculated for a car assigned to a single officer patrolling approximately 42 hours per week. However, in shared-vehicle operations, logging between 140 and 168 patrol hours per week, the savings grow to a projected $8,500 to $12,000 per year for each car.