Norwegian Driving Schools Claim Tesla's Removal Of Turn Signal Stalks Is Dangerous

Tesla’s turn signal design on its newer vehicles is causing havoc in Norwegian driving schools as it lacks a stalk and is being looked at as a potential hazard among instructions, leading to the vehicles being banned from some institutions.



Tesla implemented force touch buttons on the Model S and Model X, and then eventually, the design came to the “Highland” Model 3. The design is typical of Tesla, highlighting minimalism and modernism at the same time, but it has been a polarizing topic among drivers and owners.





