Now Ford Is Recalling 605,000 SUVs Because Wipers Fail To Work

Ford is recalling 604,533 vehicles because their windshield wipers may fail. Some front wiper motors may have misaligned terminals, resulting in intermittent functionality before they completely fail.

The recall affects the 2020-2022 Ford Explorer and Escape, as well as the 2020-2022 Lincoln Aviator and Corsair. According to the recall report, these misaligned terminals can create a poor connection that eventually fails.

Ford first learned of a potential issue with the wipers in June 2021. The automaker opened an investigation but closed it in September of that year after determining "that the condition did not pose an unreasonable risk to motor vehicle safety." According to the report: