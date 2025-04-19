OOPS, CHINA CRISIS! Carwow SCREWS UP, EDITS TEST Of Tesla Vs. BYD And Declares Model Y Was The REAL WINNER!

Carwow recently stirred controversy by removing the conclusion of their Model Y vs. BYD Sealion comparison video, citing an editorial "mistake." The original video reportedly suggested the BYD Sealion outperformed the Tesla Model Y, but Carwow retracted this, stating the Tesla actually won. In their statement, Carwow explained, “The original verdict didn't reflect Mat's actual thoughts on these cars. We've now updated…” This abrupt change sparked skepticism among viewers, with many questioning the motives behind the edit. Some speculate pressure from Tesla or its fanbase influenced the decision, while others believe Carwow aimed to correct a genuine error. The incident highlights the challenges of maintaining impartiality in automotive reviews, especially when comparing high-profile electric vehicles like the Tesla Model Y and BYD Sealion. Carwow’s vague explanation has fueled debate, leaving audiences divided on whether the revised verdict reflects truth or external influence. Transparency in such cases remains critical.













