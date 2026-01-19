Only Days After GM Is Banned From Selling Driver Data Toyota Sued For The Same

Agent009 submitted on 1/19/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:47:25 AM

Views : 232 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.wtsp.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A Polk County man suing Toyota over alleged privacy violations says he is still pushing for a class action lawsuit, despite a judge’s recent ruling that the case must go to arbitration. 
 
“If it's not actually handled and litigated right now, it can only get worse,” said Phil Siefke.

Siefke, in 2025, filed a class action lawsuit in federal court, accusing Toyota and its affiliate company, Connected Analytic Services, of collecting and selling private information to third parties like Progressive Insurance – without permission. 


Read Article


Only Days After GM Is Banned From Selling Driver Data Toyota Sued For The Same

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)