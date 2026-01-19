Only Days After GM Is Banned From Selling Driver Data Toyota Sued For The Same

A Polk County man suing Toyota over alleged privacy violations says he is still pushing for a class action lawsuit, despite a judge’s recent ruling that the case must go to arbitration.

“If it's not actually handled and litigated right now, it can only get worse,” said Phil Siefke.



Siefke, in 2025, filed a class action lawsuit in federal court, accusing Toyota and its affiliate company, Connected Analytic Services, of collecting and selling private information to third parties like Progressive Insurance – without permission.