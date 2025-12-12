Over 3 Millions Brits Broke the Speed Limits Last Year - 1500 Exceeded 100 MPH

More than three million Brits have been caught speeding over the past year, with 1,500 of them travelling at speeds in excess of 112mph, prompting road safety activists to call for greater education and enforcement. A Freedom of Information request submitted by Volvo uncovered that 3,082,339 breaches of the speed limit were recorded between September 2024 and August 2025. There were 1,570 instances of speeding where drivers drove at more than 112mph – the equivalent of one every six hours. This may seem like an oddly specific speed to quote, but it’s actually the electronic limit applied to all new Volvo models since 2020.



