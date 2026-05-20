Over Half Of The Market Is Upside Down On Their Car Loans - Is That A Problem?

Auto debt has been steadily rising, with some pretty headline-worthy increases recorded since 2019. But rather than there being some kind of pullback from lenders, the alarm switch is very much in the off position. In fact, new car loan approvals were up in April compared to March.

So, why aren’t the big guys worried? Sanjiv Yajnik, President of Capital One Auto, one of the country’s largest auto finance lenders, recently shared with CNBC why he isn’t highly concerned about rising consumer auto debt, or the so-called ‘forever loans’ factor.