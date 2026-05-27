PUMPED, NOW DUMPED! After 144 Years, ExxonMobil DRILLS New Jersey With News It's Leaving For Texas!

In a landmark decision announced today, ExxonMobil shareholders overwhelmingly approved the company’s move to change its legal domicile from New Jersey to Texas. With 71.3% support at the annual meeting on May 27, 2026, the energy giant is formally aligning its corporate home with its operational heartland, ending a 144-year chapter rooted in the Garden State.



ExxonMobil, originally incorporated in New Jersey in 1882 as part of the Standard Oil empire, has maintained its legal registration there for generations. However, the company’s physical headquarters shifted to Spring, Texas (north of Houston), in 1989. Today, Texas hosts the bulk of Exxon’s executive leadership, major research facilities, and about 75% of its U.S. workforce—roughly 30% of its global employees. The board’s unanimous recommendation in March highlighted Texas’s business-friendly regulatory environment, predictable policies, and stronger protections against what the company views as “frivolous” shareholder lawsuits and activist pressures.



CEO Darren Woods emphasized that the redomiciliation would better position the company to maximize shareholder value without disrupting operations. Shareholder rights under Texas law were deemed comparable—or in some cases superior—to those in New Jersey. Exxon explicitly stated it would not adopt elective provisions that could weaken governance standards. Despite opposition from proxy advisors ISS and Glass Lewis, who raised concerns over potential hurdles for activism, investors sided with management.

This move reflects a broader trend of corporations gravitating toward Texas for its lower taxes, pro-energy policies, and robust legal framework. New Jersey, ranked near the bottom in business tax climate competitiveness, has seen similar exits as high costs and regulatory hurdles mount. While symbolic, the change is not expected to significantly impact New Jersey’s tax revenue, as corporate taxes are based on in-state activity rather than incorporation.



For ExxonMobil, the decision solidifies its Texas identity. As one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies (#8 on the Fortune 500), it continues prioritizing energy production amid global demands. Texas leaders, including Gov. Greg Abbott, celebrated the news as validation of the state’s economic appeal.



Critics, including some climate advocates and institutional investors, worry about diluted oversight. Yet Exxon maintains core shareholder protections remain intact. This redomiciliation underscores how major firms are voting with their charters in favor of environments that support long-term growth over regulatory friction.

As Exxon fully embraces the Lone Star State, New Jersey loses a historic corporate tie—but the company’s operations left decades ago. In today’s competitive landscape, alignment between legal and operational homes isn’t just practical; it’s strategic.











?? Interesting. https://t.co/T7iB0hl8u6 — Marc Andreessen ???? (@pmarca) May 28, 2026



