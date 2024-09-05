Pennsylvania Township Sees Gold In Red Light Camera Revenue Even Though Technology Is Outlawed In Several States As A Scam

When you see a green light turn yellow, it can be hard to muster the self-control to slow down rather than speed up and try to make the light. However, drivers in one Pennsylvania township have shown shockingly little control, as newly installed red light cameras caught motorists running a red light 5,200 times in just one month.

Bensalem Police reported the alarming data this week after installing the traffic enforcement devices at two intersections. The township is home to a little over 62,000 people, but is located just outside Philadelphia.