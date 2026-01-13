Pirelli May Be Forced Out Of The US Market

The Italian government is looking to help Pirelli push out its largest shareholder, a major chemical company from China. If it can't, it could become a big problem for the tiremaker. It could even force Pirelli out of the US market, where it currently generates around 20% of its revenues and a massive chunk of its profits. Last January, the US government finalized a ban on connected car tech from Chinese and Russian companies from being used in cars sold in the US. Since then, the feds have further tightened restrictions on tech from China used in vehicles in the US.



