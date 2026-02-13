Porsche Brass In Meetings To Determine Brand's EV Future

The fate of whether the world gets to see, drive, and buy an electric Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman is about to be sealed.

The Drive can exclusively report a meeting is currently underway in Europe right now to make the final call on these EVs thanks to two sources. The meeting comes just over a week after reports that the electric sports cars might be killed off by what’s been referred to as “development hell.”

The stated reasoning, to date, has been “development delays and rising expenses,” which are all being taken into account by the new CEO, Michael Leiters, who stepped into the role on January 1 in place of former Porsche boss Oliver Blume.