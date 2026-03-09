Porsche Claims Electric Boxster And Cayman Models Are Still Alive

It’s been four years since Porsche announced plans to replace the 718 lineup with a pair of EVs. A lot has happened since Zuffenhausen upset purists with its controversial decision to kill off the combustion engine in the Boxster and Cayman. The ICE models have been dead since last October, but their indirect electric replacements are still not here. An official debut for the 718 EV duo has yet to be announced, and rumors suggest the electric sports cars may be cancelled. However, a company executive is dismissing the reports, which surfaced soon after Michael Leiters took the reins from Oliver Blume. Speaking with Carsales, Porsche Cars Australia Managing Director and CEO Daniel Schmollinger effectively shut down rumors about scrapping the performance EVs:



