Porsche May Consider Consolidating Both Of It's Sedans Into One Vehicle

Are two separate Porsche sedans one too many? It’s a fair question, especially as the performance luxury world adjusts to the slower, slightly messier reality of electrification. The answer may well be yes, as the Zuffenhausen brand is reportedly considering a consolidation of its lineup that would see the Panamera and Taycan folded into a single model line, without actually turning them into the same car. The whole “merging without actually merging” idea comes down to platform strategy. Porsche could build a future sedan family that follows the same dual-track playbook already used by the Macan and Cayenne, where combustion and hybrid models sit on one architecture while fully electric versions use another.



