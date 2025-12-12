Porsche Plans Second Price Increase In Four Months

If you’re dreaming of a brand-new Porsche 911, this Christmas might be the time to gift yourself one. The automaker is reportedly preparing another price bump. Porsche has increased its U.S. prices twice this year. Now it’s raising the MSRP of many models even more. According to Auto News, “Prices on some, but not all, models will increase 1.2 percent to 2.9 percent.” This is far from the first Porsche price increase of the year. Road & Track points out that even going into 2025, the 911 halo car saw a price increase. By March, it was up 7 percent over the previous year. Then a series of tariffs hammered the automotive industry. Even though President Trump rolled back tariffs for many countries, market volatility pushed many brands to keep price hikes in place.



