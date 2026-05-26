Porsche Preps New Limited Edition 911 GT3 For Launch

Porsche has been celebrating regions and countries around the world with limited-edition vehicles that sport a look based on various local traits or symbols. Now, a small European country is finally getting theirs. Here’s what might be hiding under the covers.

If you’re keeping up with Porsche and its launches, chances are you know that last year the German marque launched at least two very interesting 911s.

The “Tribute to Transfagarasan” celebrated what Top Gear called “The Greatest Road in the World” in the form of a low-profile 911 Carrera 4 GTS. The famous mountain route located in Romania turned 50 years old in 2025.