Porsche Says It Is Seeing Record Demand For Cayenne Electric SUV

A week after officially unveiling the Cayenne Electric, Porsche disclosed what lies behind the closed doors of the sales department. The automaker clocked in record requests for the zero-tailpipe-emission SUV.
 
When Porsche launched the Cayenne back in 2002, it had to face backlash from gearheads who claimed that the firm should stick to its low-slung sports cars. Then, the Cayenne SUV, as well as the Macan crossover, launched in 2014, became the automaker's best-selling models.

Then, when Porsche's first production EV, the Taycan, saw the light of day in 2019, once again, purists said the company should have stayed away from such powertrains. However, years passed, and even the most stubborn ICE-diehards started taking in the trends.


