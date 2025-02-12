Porsche Says We Won't See A Hybrid 911 Until Battery Technology Improves

Frank Moser, the vice president of the 911 and 718 lines at Porsche, says that plug-in hybrid electrification is not on the menu for the Neunelfer. Speaking to Australian motoring publication Drive, the high-ranking executive made it clear that going the plug-in hybrid route is not feasible right now.

According to Moser, the complex rear-engine packaging of the 911 would undergo massive changes to accommodate a large battery, a powerful motor, the generator, and the charging system. He also underlined that the 911 should not be any bigger than it already is, which is an interesting opinion.