Porsche To Clone Audi's New Q9 Luxury Flagship Powered By V6 And V8 Engines

Porsche’s incoming seven-seat flagship SUV will now be twinned with the forthcoming Audi Q9 and offered with high-powered V8 and V6 powertrains after the firm cancelled plans to launch it as a bespoke electric car. 
 
The range-topper, described by Porsche as a D-SUV and known internally under the codename K1, will occupy a market position previously not touched by the brand. It is tentatively scheduled for a UK launch in 2028. 
 
 
The K1 is expected to be offered in a wide range of configurations, including four-, five- and seven-seat layouts. Its size, seating options and technical spec will enable it to challenge the likes of the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS, Autocar has been told. 


