Porsche Wraps Up Real World Testing Of The New Electric Cayenne

When it comes to the Cayenne Electric, Porsche likes to say that this is the first vehicle it ever made that went "directly from digital whole-vehicle testing to pre-series production." What it means is that, instead of making some 120 test vehicles for the real world, the carmakers relied on computer simulations to fine tune the design, and then went straight to pre-production SUVs. But now that the unveiling date approaches, a more hands-on approach is needed. For a while now Porsche has been hard at work testing the electric Cayenne in all sorts of climates, from the scorching hot Gulf States and the American Death Valley to the coldness of Scandinavia. The goal of the real-world test program was, of course, to explore the capabilities of the climate control system and the thermal management of the battery and drive systems.



