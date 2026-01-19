Porsche's China CEO Lays Out Long Term Strategy

Porsche is reaffirming its long-term strategy in the Chinese market, emphasizing brand value over short-term sales growth amid a complex and evolving luxury auto landscape.

Like most global car brands, the German sports carmaker saw its sales fall in China in 2025, faced with pressure from an increasingly competitive market and shifting consumer demand in the country's premium vehicle segment.

Porsche China CEO Alexander Pollich said the two-digit fall, which brought its retail sales to around 42,000 units in 2025, was in line with expectations.